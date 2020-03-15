Brown, Betty L. October 25, 1927 - March 12, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Ralph Brown; daughter, Tracey Lorey; and grandson, Andrew Brown. Survived by son, Murray (Circe Tsui) Brown; nieces and nephews, Kathy Vickers-Fix, Dennis Vickers, David Brown, Vicki Covey, Judy Wagner, and Joel Johnson; many family and friends. Memorials may be directed to the Wounded Warrior Project. No Services at this time. Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St 402-556-2500 | www.westlawnhillcrest.com

