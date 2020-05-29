Brown, Alice

Brown, Alice March 6, 1927 - May 27, 2020 Formerly of Ashton, NE, Alice was an avid card player, gardener, cook and baker who was deeply loved by her family and many, many friends. She will be missed but never forgotten. Preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Eleanora (Slobaszewski) Rewolinski; sisters, Mary and Phyllis; brothers, Dennis and Raymond; husband, Leonard; and longtime companion, Albert Schinker. Survived by sister, Virginia (Jim) D'Amico of Chester, VT; sisters-in-law, Gerri Rewolinski of Omaha and Lois Molt of Loup City; nieces and nephews. VISITATION: Sunday, May 31, 6-7pm, with a Vigil Service at 7pm, at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, June 1, 10am, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 2302 Crawford St., Bellevue. For video of the service, go to the website below and click the link at the bottom of the Brown obituary. Interment: Bellevue Cemetery. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

