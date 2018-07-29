Brown, Alfred Bennel "A.B." Alfred Bennel Brown, (affectionately known as "A.B.") departed from this Earth to receive his Crown of Righteousness on July 23, 2018 at 6:30pm in his home in St. Joseph, MO. Glory to God! VISITATION: 9-11am Saturday, August 4. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11am Saturday, August 4, both at St. Francis Baptist Temple, St. Joseph, MO. Inurnment: Mt. Olivet Cemetery. For Condolences and full obituary visit: www.heatonbowmansmith.com Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel 3609 Frederick Blvd. St. Joseph, MO 64506 Ph: 816-232-3355

