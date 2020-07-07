Brouillette, Richard Francis MD

Brouillette, Richard Francis MD August 31, 1936 - July 5, 2020 Richard Francis Brouillette MD, age 83 of York, NE, died Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Lincoln, NE. He was born August 31, 1936 to Oscar O. and Frances (Jurgensmeier) Brouillette in Hastings, NE. He became a partner at York Medical Clinic and was a family physician there for 37 years until his retirement in 2004. He was a member of the Nebraska Medical Association and had served on the University of Nebraska Medical Centers College of Medicine Admission Board for many years. He is survived by his wife, Gwen of York; children: Mark (LaVonne) Brouillette of Gilbert, AZ; Jon (Misty) Brouillette of McCool Junction, NE; Margon (Patrick) O'Neill of Overland Park, KS; and Betsy Brouillette of Prairie Village, KS; seven grandchildren; one great-grandson. He is also survived by his sister, Shirley Badura of Omaha, NE; and brother, Gary (Connie) Brouillette of Leawood, KS. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 10am Thursday, July 9, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, York. COVID-19 Funeral Guidelines will be implemented with limited spaced seating and masks encouraged. Dick's service will also be webcasted live on Metz Mortuary's Facebook page. VISITATION: 9am-4pm Wednesday at the mortuary. A Rosary will be held at 6pm Wednesday evening at St Joseph Catholic Church, masks encouraged. Memorials may be directed to St. Joseph Church or to York Community Foundation. METZ MORTUARY 109 S. Lincoln Ave, York NE 68467 (402) 362-3351 | www.metzmortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Richard Brouillette, MD as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.