Brosnan, Joyce L.

Brosnan, Joyce L. September 17, 1953 - September 8, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, Thomas G. Brosnan. Survived by son, Michael Brosnan; daughter, Stacey Brown (Justin); son, Brian Brosnan (Emili); stepdaughter, Tommie Grider (Perry); seven grandchildren; siblings: Ruth Young (Gerald), Dale Stickney (Pam), David Stickney (Margo); nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 12th from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, September 13th at 10am at St. Gerald Catholic Church, 9602 "Q" St. Interment: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to American Cancer Society. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

