Brooks, James Gordon November 9, 1923 - March 10, 2020 Of Omaha. Proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during WWII. Retired mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service. Preceded by parents, John C. and Lois (Ellicott) Brooks; wife, Marian Brooks in 2011; and two brothers, Robert and Richard Brooks. Survived by his daughters, Janet Barritt of Omaha; Linda (Bill) Riley of Branson, MO; grandchildren, James (Renee) Riley of Omaha; Christine (Craig) Moss of Woodbury, MN; Amy (Doug) Leibman of Mansfield, MO; six great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. GRAVESIDE SERVICE AND BURIAL: Friday, 2pm, in Memorial Park Cemetery. Military rites will be tendered by the Kanesville Riders Honor Guard. Memorial contributions will be directed by the family. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com

