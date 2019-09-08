Brooks, Fred T.

Brooks, Fred T. June 11, 1931 - September 3, 2019 Preceded in death by wife Joan. Survived by children, Linda (Gary) Brooner, Cheryl (Robert) Obos, and Gary (Donna) Brooks; grandchildren, Brandi Minister and Eric Brooner; and 2 great-grandchildren. VISITATION begins Monday at 5pm at the Mortuary. FUNERAL: Tuesday 10am at St. Thomas More Catholic Church. Interment in Omaha National Cemetery. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

