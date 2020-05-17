Brokman, Harry James October 20, 1952 - May 14, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Harry (Mildred) Brokman. Survived by loving wife of 33 years Elizabeth; children, Rachel Ann (Jeff) Whitaker, David (Lindsay Katze) Brokman, Beverly Rottenmaier, Penny (Marla) McWilliams, Misty (AJ) Sanchez, Joel (Jodi) McWilliams, and Kelly (Chad) Woodworth; 18 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Bruce (Sandra) Brokman; 1 niece; 1 nephew; extended family. VISITATION: Thursday, May 21, 10-11am, with MEMORIAL SERVICE to follow at 11am at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home. Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. Omaha, NE 402-556-2500

