Broghammer, Robert J. January 8, 1927 - January 14, 2020 Preceded in death by infant daughter, Mary Elizabeth and son, Matthew. Survived by wife, Dorothy A. Broghammer; children: Stephen Broghammer, Anne Marie O'Brien, Joseph Broghammer and John Broghammer (Teresa); grandchildren; brother, Steve Broghammer (Judy); sisters: JoAnne Carpenter, Mary Votek (Stan), Clare Fink and Georgia Race; sisters-in-law, Linda and Patricia Broghammer. Family will receive friends Friday, January 17th from 5pm to 7pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by a VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, January 18th, 11am, Holy Cross Catholic Church (4810 Woolworth Ave.) INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery with Military Honors. Memorials are suggested to Poor Clare Sisters, Holy Cross Catholic Church or Masses. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
