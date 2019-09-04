Brodahl, Eunice "Uny" 1921 - August 16, 2019 Died peacefully, surrounded by family on August 16, 2019. She was born in 1921 to George and Minnie Olson on a farm south of Wahoo. She was baptized, confirmed, and married at Grace Lutheran Church. She graduated from Luther Academy and Luther College where she studied piano and organ. Uny was a school teacher for three years, and then worked for the Navy in California during World War II. Uny loved music. She was an organist at Grace Lutheran Church, and sang in the choir. On August 29, 1947 she married Don Brodahl and joined Bethlehem Lutheran Church and sang in the choir. She was known to gather family around the piano and sing songs during the holidays. Uny was active in the PEO sisterhood, and American Legion Auxiliary, both over 70 years. She forged many lasting friendships through those organizations - which she cherished all her life. She was preceded in death by her husband, Don Brodahl; eldest son, John Brodahl; parents, George and Minnie Olson; brother, Vernon Olson; and sisters, Signe Warner, and Lavern Larson; brother-in-law, Carl Larson; and nephew Lael Larson. She is survived by her sons: Tim (Kathy) Brodahl, David (Kim) Brodahl, Mark (Mary) Brodahl; daughter-in-law, Jeanette (John) Brodahl; 14 grandchildren: Eric (Jill) Brodahl, Beth (Sean) Frederickson, Mandy (Matt) Freitag, Katie Brodahl, Adam (Danniell) Brodahl, Aaron (Ashlyn) Brodahl, Andrew (Toya) Brodahl, Alejandra Brodahl, Michael Brodahl, Megan (Matt) Wiebke, Melissa Brodahl, Molly Brodahl, Emily (Josh) Discher, and Alison Brodahl (Austin Tebo, fianc�); many great grandchildren; nephew, Tim (Paula) Larson; and nieces, Marla Larson, and Wendy Warner. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10:30am Saturday, September 7, Bethlehem Lutheran Church. VISItATION: 5-7pm Friday, September 6, at Funeral Home. Interment: Sunrise Cemetery. Memorials to the Church, or Hospice and Home Healthcare of Saunders County. PRUSS-NABITY FUNERAL HOME Wahoo, NE | (402) 443-3128 | www.prussnabity.com
