Brock, Darrel L.

Brock, Darrel L. November 13, 1938 - October 3, 2019 Preceded in death by wife, Betty Brock; son, Danny Brock; brothers, David and Gordon Brock. Survived by daughters, Carol (Bud) Rice, Linda Schaffer; siblings, Dwayne Brock, Alberta Stafford, Carolyn Arnold, Richard Brock; 4 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; many other family and friends. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 1:30pm Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Forest Lawn Cemetery, with VISITATION 11:30-1:30pm at Forest Lawn Funeral Home. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd. Omaha, NE 68152

