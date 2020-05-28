Brink, Kenneth W., MSgt USAF (Ret) May 24, 1953 - May 26, 2020 Age 67. Preceded in death by parents, Edna and Clifford Brink. Survived by wife, Diane; children, Michael (Heidi) Brink, Melissa Brink; step-children, Charlie (Christine) Baumann and Michelle (Paul) Ackerman; 2 grandchildren; 5 step-grandchildren; Uncle Glenford Kirkey; and several cousins. VISITATION: Sunday, May 31st , 2-5pm, Bellevue Memorial Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, June 1st, 10am, Bellevue Memorial Chapel. To view a video of the Funeral Service, go to the website below, and click on the link at the bottom of this obituary. Interment: Omaha National Cemetery. Military Honors: United States Air Force Base Honor Guard. Memorials: American Cancer Society /cancer.org or American Heart Association / heart.org BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

To plant a tree in memory of Kenneth Brink, MSgt USAF as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.