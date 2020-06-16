Brink, Idalene M.

Brink, Idalene M. August 9, 1923 - June 14, 2020 Age 96, of Plattsmouth. Idalene is survived by her daughter, Mary (Steve) Schmidt of Waterloo, IA; three sons: John P. (Jo) Brink Jr. of Olathe, KS; David C. (Sharon) Brink of Plattsmouth; Jerome M. Brink of Omaha; 10 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Norma Brink of Labbock, TX. VISITATION: 6-7pm Tuesday, June 16, at the Church of the Holy Spirit, Plattsmouth. ROSARY: 7pm Tuesday, June 16, at the Church of the Holy Spirit. FUNERAL MASS: 10:30am Wednesday, June 17, at Church of the Holy Spirit. Final Resting Place: Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Plattsmouth. Memorials for Masses or to the Church of the Holy Spitit. ROBY FUNERAL HOME Plattsmouth, NE | (402) 296-3123 | www.robyfuneralhome.com

