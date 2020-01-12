Brink, David H.

Brink, David H. May 5, 1934 - January 1, 2020 David is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Jacqueline Brink; children, Charlie Brink (Danette), Brian Brink, Dayne Brink, and Jennifer Bressman (David); twin sister, Donna Reid (Don) of Australia; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; other relatives and many friends. Beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, Teacher, and Coach. David loved spending time on his acreage with his John Deere tractor and his dog "Sue". He took great joy influencing athletes as a football and track coach. CELEBRATION of LIFE SERVICE will be held at 11am Saturday, January 25, at Forest Lawn Funeral Home. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd. 402-451-1000 www.forestlawnomaha.com

