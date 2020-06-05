Briley, Pastor Eddie Jr.

Briley, Pastor Eddie Jr. November 23, 1951 - May 25, 2020 Of Omaha. Preceded in death by Father, Eddie Briley Sr., Mother Lola Briley, Brothers, Freddie, Anthony, Lloyd, Eugene. Survived by Sisters, Fayetta Steele (Zebulon) NC, Nancy Brantley (Bill) Omaha, Lora Phillips-Reed-MD, Lynn Andrews-NC; Daughters Freda Gray (Jim) MI, Sabrina Marion Omaha, Nikki Williams (Clivel) AK; Son Eduan Briley-NY; special brother Pastor Brian Mills, and many other family members. Interment Only (following CDC Guidelines) 11am Monday June 08, 2020 at Omaha National Cemetery, 14250 Schram Rd, Omaha, NE (402) 253-3949.

