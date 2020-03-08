Briley, Marlin

Briley, Marlin Age 92 Council Bluffs, IA. Passed away on March 6, 2020 at Midlands Living Center. Survived by daughter, Linda Cox-Spitznagle and husband Robert of Council Bluffs; son, Larry Briley and wife Shelley of Pocatello, ID; 5 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great grandchildren. FUNERAL SERVICE will be held at 1pm Monday, March 9, at Loess Hills Funeral Home in Glenwood IA, with VISITATION one hour prior to Service. BURIAL with Military Honors will be in the Thurman, IA Cemetery. Memorials are to Everystep Hospice. LOESS HILLS FUNERAL and CREMATION CENTER Glenwood, IA (712) 527-5241 | www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com

