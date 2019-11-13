Brigham, Eleanor Frances

Brigham, Eleanor Frances October 1, 1923 - November 7, 2019 Eleanor Frances Brigham passed away on November 7, 2019 in Omaha, NE, at the age of 96 years. Eleanor was born on October 1, 1923, to Ernest G. and Miriam (Cooper) Larsen in Hyannis, NE. She graduated from high school and attended college for four years. On June 6, 1947, Eleanor was united in marriage to Milton Lee Brigham in Bingham, NE. She raised five kids and then became a realtor. In her free time she enjoyed reading, traveling, sewing and swimming. She is survived by her children, Barbara Berg, Curtis, NE; Vicki Jennings, Omaha; Brent (Linda) Brigham, Omaha; Brian (Cindy) Brigham, Omaha; Scott (Wendy) Brigham, Omaha; 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren. Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband, Milton Brigham. SERVICE: Sunday, November 17th, 2019, 12noon, Volzke Funeral Home. No viewing or visitation. Inurnment: Tamora (NE) Cemetery. Memorials to the family. VOLZKE FUNERAL HOME 147 Main St., Seward NE 68434 (402) 643-2515 | www.volzkefuneralhome.com

