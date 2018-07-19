Briggs-Russell, Wilda Ruth Mar 31, 1935 - Jul 12, 2018 Wilda Ruth Briggs-Russell, age 83, passed away on July 12, 2018. Wilda was born in Des Moines, IA, on March 31, 1935 to Joseph and Alma (Nothwehr) Boyd. In addition to her parents, Wilda was preceded in death by her brother, Raymond Boyd. Wilda is survived by her husband, Rolland Russell; sons, Rob Briggs (Kim), Gary Briggs; stepdaughter, Terri Starkey (LeRoy); several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a host of family and friends. A MEMORIAL SERVICE in Wilda's honor will be held on Friday evening at 6pm, at Big Grove Village Inn, 18807 450th Street, Oakland, IA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Midlands Humane Society. HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 1221 N. 16th St. Council Bluffs IA 51501 712-256-9988 www.hoyfuneral.com

