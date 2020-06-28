Briggs, Pascuala S.

Briggs, Pascuala S. April 24, 1946 - June 25, 2020 Age 74. Preceded in death by husbands Simplicio Ibarra and Gene Briggs; mother Fortunata (Salinas) Santiago. Survived by children, Marivic Meegan (Robert), Ronnie Ibarra (Erna), Corazon Sotero (Edwin); Flordeliza Bisares (Lawag), Isagani Ibarra (Nora), Armando Ibarra (Susan), Junar Ibarra (Nora Cox), Melissa Ibarra (Garry Hillmer), Connie Burts (Johnny), Tracy Smiley (Duwayne), Lee Pena (Anthony), and Sarah Hillman. VISITATION: Tuesday, June 30, 5-7pm, with Vigil Service, 7pm, at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, July 1, 10:30am, St. Matthew Catholic Church, 12210 South 36th Street, Bellevue. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

