Briggs, Mary June 23, 1926 - October 30, 2019 Mary (Monahan) Briggs passed away on Oct 30, 2019 after a long illness, surrounded by family. Mary was born on June 23, 1926 in Dunlap, Iowa to James and Clara Monahan, and later moved with her family to Council Bluffs, Iowa. Growing up in the '30s she loved listening to the westerns on the family radio and her childhood dream was to be a cowboy on the open plains. The second youngest of five sisters, she was preceded in death by Patricia, Margaret, Pauline, and Joan. She graduated from St. Francis High School in Council Bluffs and worked at the bomber plant in Bellevue and at First National Bank in Omaha as World War II came to a close. She married and raised five children in Omaha. She was greatly loved by all who knew her kind and gentle spirit. She is survived by Debora Briggs of Omaha, Myra (Briggs) and Carl Lawson of Arizona, Mark Briggs of Omaha, Theresa (Briggs) and Tony Peterson of Omaha, and Barbara Briggs and Paul Konchagulian of Omaha, and grandchildren, Jos and Koom de Montjoye of Omaha, Josephine de Montjoye of Thailand, Sara Kavitch of Tucson Arizona, Adam Peterson of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Heather Peterson of Omaha, and great grandchildren, Lucas de Montjoye, and Isabella Beres. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, November 2nd, St. Mary Catholic Church, 502 4th St. in Portsmouth, Iowa. Interment, Portsmouth, Iowa. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
