Briggs, Gene A. | MSgt USAF (Ret) June 11, 1946 - August 12, 2019 Age 73. Preceded in death by daughter, Vickie A. Briggs; mother, Arciennie Robinson. Survived by wife of 16 years, Pascuala; children: Sarah Hillman, Connie Burts (Johnny), Tracy Smiley (Duwayne), Lee Pe�a (Anthony), Marivic Meegan (Robert), Ronnie Ibarra (Erna), Corazon Sotero (Edwin), Flordeliza Bisares (Lawag), Isagani Ibarra (Nora), Armando Ibarra (Susan), Junar Ibarra (Nora Cox), and Melissa Ibarra (Garry Hillmer); a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, JoHan Charles; and special friends, Andrew Carlson and Ian McGee. INTERMENT: Monday, August 19, 10am, at Omaha National Cemetery. Military Honors by Offutt AFB Honor Guard. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking "Log In" on the "Sign the guestbook" portion of each notice and following the simple steps on the sign-up page. You can also click here to register, then return to the desi
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.