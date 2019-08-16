Briggs, Gene A. | MSgt USAF (Ret)

Briggs, Gene A. | MSgt USAF (Ret) June 11, 1946 - August 12, 2019 Age 73. Preceded in death by daughter, Vickie A. Briggs; mother, Arciennie Robinson. Survived by wife of 16 years, Pascuala; children: Sarah Hillman, Connie Burts (Johnny), Tracy Smiley (Duwayne), Lee Pe�a (Anthony), Marivic Meegan (Robert), Ronnie Ibarra (Erna), Corazon Sotero (Edwin), Flordeliza Bisares (Lawag), Isagani Ibarra (Nora), Armando Ibarra (Susan), Junar Ibarra (Nora Cox), and Melissa Ibarra (Garry Hillmer); a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, JoHan Charles; and special friends, Andrew Carlson and Ian McGee. INTERMENT: Monday, August 19, 10am, at Omaha National Cemetery. Military Honors by Offutt AFB Honor Guard. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

