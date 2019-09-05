Bridges, Gary L.

Bridges, Gary L. Age 81 Of Elkhorn, NE. Survived by his wife, Pat "Patsy"; children: Belinda Bridges of Elkhorn; Kevin and Patti of Millard; and Mitch and Karen of Fremont; four grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. VISITATION: Friday, 4-7pm, at the funeral home with a Masonic Service at 6:30pm conducted by Waterloo Lodge #102 A.F. & A. M., followed by a Wake Service at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, 11am, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Elkhorn. Inurnment: Litchfield Nebraska Cemetery. Memorials to Hospice House or Elkhorn Historical Society. Condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222

