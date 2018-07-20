Bridges, Dennise Lynn Age 64 Dennise Lynn Bridges, of Council Bluffs, passed away July 18, 2018 at Jennie Edmundson Hospital. She was born October 1, 1953 in Council Bluffs to Robert and Bernice (Wells) Behm. Dennise was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who will be sadly missed and fondly remembered. She is preceded in death by her father Robert Behm. Dennise is survived by her husband, James Bridges; children: Veronica Brewer and husband Zach and their son Vincent; Jameson Bridges and his wife Katrina and their daughter Daphne; mother, Bernice Behm; sisters, Deanna Dugan and husband Richard, Cheryl Christiansen; nieces and nephews. VISITATION: Sunday, 2-4pm, at Maher Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, 10am, Maher Funeral Home, with interment following at Memorial Park Cemetery. MAHER FUNERAL HOME 121 S. 7th St., Council Bluffs, IA 712-328-1144 www.maherfs.com

