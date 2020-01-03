Brich, Donna M. September 7, 1938 - January 2, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Paul James "Jim" Brich Jr.; son, Timothy Brich; parents, Joseph Green and Wilma Green; sister, Cindy Nelson; brothers, Jerry Green and James Green; brothers-in-law, Harold Brich, Jerome Brich and Michael Brich; sisters-in-law, Catherine Kloewer, Mary J. Brich and Marilyn Perez; daughter-in-law, Diane Brich. Survived by children, Jerome (Mary P. Montag) Brich, Debra (John) Bame, Dan (Theresa) Brich; daughter-in-law, Jean McVicar Brich; grandchildren, Emily, Ben, Michael, Chloe, Bridget, Abigail, Rachael, Allison; sister, Renee (Bob) Cummings; sister-in-law, Carilyn (Frank) Carlin; brothers-in-law, Denis Nelson, Fred (Mary E.) Brich and Ricardo Perez; sisters-in-law, Cindy Brich, Cynthia "Cincy" Green and Leona (Bob) Konz; and many nieces and nephews. VISITATION: Sunday, January 5th, 5pm with Vigil service at 7pm, at Holy Name Catholic Church. FUNERAL MASS: Monday, January 6th, 11am, at the church. Memorials to Holy Family Church or the Diane Brich Family Scholarship at Holy Name School.

