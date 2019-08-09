Breyfogle, Doris "Doty" Age 86 Doris "Doty" Breyfogle, of Mondamin, IA, passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Carter Place in Blair, NE. Doris was preceded in death by her parents and son, Kevin. She is survived by her husband, Donald Breyfogle of Mondamin, IA; son, Wayne Breyfogle and wife Jackie of Omaha, NE; grandchildren: Ben Breyfogle and wife Angela of Harlan, IA; Amy VanAckeren and husband Jason of Omaha, NE; Jaime Jones and husband Jeremy of Blair, NE; and Jill Breyfogle of Des Moines, IA; many great-grandchildren. VISITATION: Friday, August 9, 2019, 10am-12pm, at Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley, IA. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Mondamin Fire and Rescue Department. HENNESSEY FUNERAL HOME 310 E. Huron Street | Missouri Valley, IA | (712) 642-2745

