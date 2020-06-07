Brewer, Dale L. September 22, 1953 - February 12, 2020 Dale L. Brewer went Home to be with his Savior on February 12, 2020 at the age of 66. He passed away peacefully at his home in Omaha. Dale was born in Alton, IL on July 22, 1953, to Ora and George Brewer. Dale had a wonderful sense of humor, and was a kind and loyal son, brother, father, and friend. He was always ready to help someone in need. His greatest love was for his family. Dale was a lover of music and cars and a few years ago purchased his dream car, a 1967 Pontiac LeMans. Dale recently retired as a project manager at Ensono, Omaha, where he was a valued co-worker and friend. He was a member of Hope Presbyterian Church in Omaha, and was a lover of God and His Word. Dale left this world too soon, and will be deeply missed by his family and friends. He was welcomed into Heaven by his parents, Ora Palmer, James Palmer, and George Brewer. Those left to cherish his memory are his oldest sister, Jeanne Brand, and her husband Richard; his sister Georgia Tufts; and his brother James Brewer; daughter, Sarah Donahue and her husband Matt; five grandchildren: Sophia, Deklan, Tessa, Lucy, and Audrey Donahue, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews and extended family. As we grieve the loss of this special man, we are comforted in knowing that he is at Peace in the Presence of his Savior and Father. We invite his friends, neighbors, and co-workers to come together for an outdoor MEMORIAL SERVICE in CELEBRATION of his Life on Sunday, June 14th, at 2pm. Due to the current pandemic and the necessity for added safety measures, the Service will be RSVP only. The Service will also be made available via Zoom for those that are unable to attend. If you would like more information, please email gto1967b@gmail.com Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. Omaha, NE 402-556-2500
