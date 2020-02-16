Brewer, Dale L.

Brewer, Dale L. July 22, 1953 - February 12, 2020 Passed away peacefully at home on February 12, 2020. Survived by daughter, Sarah and her husband Matthew Donahue; 5 grandchildren; 2 sisters; and 1 brother. SERVICES PENDING Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. Omaha, NE 68106 402-556-2500 www.westlawnhillcrest.com

