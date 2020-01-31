Bressman, Richard R. "Dick" August 2, 1945 - January 25, 2020 Age 74. Preceded in death by eight brothers and one sister. Survived by wife of 52 years, Kay; sons, John Patrick Bressman (Anissa), Rick Bressman (Katie), Larry Dean Henggeler (Barb), Randy Henggeler and Scott Henggeler (Cindy); eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. CELEBRATION OF LIFE Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, from Noon to 4pm, at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 209 West Mission, Bellevue. In lieu of flowers, donations to the family will be appreciated. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

