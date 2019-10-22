Brennan, Lawrence “Larry.” January 23, 1924 - August 8, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE to celebrate the life of Lawrence (Larry) Brennan on Saturday, October 26, 11am, at Underwood Hills Presbyterian Church, 851 N 74th St., Omaha, NE 68114.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.