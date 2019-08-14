Brennan, Lawrence "Larry" Duane January 23, 1924 - August 8, 2019 Larry Brennan, beloved father and grandfather, skipped another "trip around the sun" on Thursday, August 8, 2019 to join Hazel, his wife of 57 years, daughter, Mary, and other treasured family and friends in Heaven. Born Lawrence Duane Brennan on January 23, 1924 in Alliance, NE, Larry served honorably with the U.S. Army infantry and artillery branches in the Pacific Theater during World War II. Following his military service, he began working as a telephone lineman and married his sweetheart, Mary Hazel Johnson. They moved to Omaha, NE, where Larry enjoyed a rewarding 45-year career in the telephone industry. Larry was well known for his sense of humor and curiosity, and his love of family, church, travel, and astronomy. Larry was dearly loved, and is survived by his son, Bob (Sharie) Brennan; and daughters Teri (Gary) Visek, Carol Brennan, and Susan (Randall) Hayman. In addition, he leaves 10 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; one brother; three sisters-in-law, and numerous nieces and nephews. A MEMORIAL SERVICE will be held in October at Underwood Hills Presbyterian Church, where Larry and Hazel were founding members. Details are forthcoming and may be obtained by contacting the Church office at (402) 397-4318. The family suggests sending memorial contributions to Underwood Hills Presbyterian Church, 851 N 74th St, Omaha, NE 68114.

