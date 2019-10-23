Brenden, Matthew Alexander

Brenden, Matthew Alexander Age 19 - October 20, 2019 Matthew (Mateo) Alexander Brenden passed away on October 20, 2019, at the age of 19. He was preceded in death by his cousin, Arthur Brenden; great grandfather Paul Reed; and close friend Brendan Moorman. He is survived by his mother, Sandra Brenden; father, Luke Brenden (Sara); brother, Gary Brenden, (Kelsey Campbell); sister, Gianna Gonzales; nephew, Quinten Brenden; brothers, Romeo Garcia, Victor Garcia, Darius (Dome), his love, Zakari Glasgow, and many other loving aunts, uncles, grandparents, cousins, and friends. The CELEBRATION of LIFE will be held on Friday, October 25th at the Bellevue Memorial Chapel at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, Memorials can be directed to the family. Matthew will be remembered for his intellectual spirit, love for philosophical debates, and his bold opinion. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

