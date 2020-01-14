Breitinger, Herbert "Herb" November 9, 1928 - January 11, 2020 Of Omaha. Preceded in death by his parents; and his brothers, Bob and Don Breitinger. Survived by his wife of 65 years, Joanne; daughter, Barb (Joe) Dotzler; son, Bill (Cheri); six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Longtime member at Luther Memorial Lutheran Church. SERVICE: 10am Thursday, January 16, with VISITATION one hour prior, all at Luther Memorial Lutheran Church, 6099 Western Ave., Omaha. INTERMENT in Hillcrest Memorial Park, Omaha. Memorials to Luther Memorial Lutheran Church. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th St. | 402-496-9000 | www.RoederMortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Herbert Breitinger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.