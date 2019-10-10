Brazelton, Barbara J. Age 64 Barbara J. Brazelton, of Arlington, NE, died October 8, 2019. Survived by husband, Phil; sons, Ben Brazelton and Mitch (Alicia) Brazelton, of Arlington; sister, Karen (Dave) Peterson, of Omaha; sister-in-law, Marcia Berryman, of Grand Island, NE; six grandchildren: Jocolyn, Carisa, Elly, Peyton, Kaven and Emary; best friends, Sally Bronson, Marcia Murphy and Valerie Niemi. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 1pm Friday, October 11, 2019, at Reckmeyer-Moser Funeral Home in Arlington. MEMORIAL VISITATION with the family receiving friends on Thursday, from 6-8pm, and on Friday one hour prior to service, all at the funeral home. Burial at a later date in Telbasta Cemetery. The family requests to "please dress casually." Online condolences at mosermemorialchapels.com. Reckmeyer-Moser Funeral Home 232 West Eagle, Arlington, NE 68002 | 402-478-4151

