Brazda, John H. October 12, 1929 - November 1, 2019 Longtime employee of H&H Chevrolet for 35 years. Preceded in death by parents, Frank and Anna; sister, Theresa Rice; and brother, Richard Brazda. Survived by wife, Joan; children: Judy (Dave) Hrabik, John M. (Julyn) Brazda, Jim (Susan) Brazda, and Jeannie (Bob) Wyskowski; 11 grandchildren; one great-grandson; sister, Betty (Tom) Pierce. VISITATION: Wednesday, after 5pm, with Vigil Service 7pm, at funeral home. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, 10:30am, Assumption Catholic Church, 22nd and U St. Interment: St. John Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

