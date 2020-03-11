Bray, Lowell L. Age 93 - March 8, 2020 Lowell Bray, age 93 of South Sioux City, NE, died on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital in Sioux City, IA. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Dorothy Bray; four sisters; and five brothers. Lowell is survived by his daughters, Shari Kusek of South Sioux City, NE, Joni Pierce of Papillion, NE and Barbara (Pat) McCauley of Hastings, NE; his sons, Dan (Deanna) Bray of Fremont, NE and Robert Bray of Nashville, TN; 15 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. MEMORIAL SERVICES will be held at 1pm, Friday, March 13, 2020 at Reichmuth Funeral Home in Elkhorn, NE. with a reception will following the Services at the Funeral Home for family and friends. Memorials can be made to the Valley American Legion Post #58 and can be sent or left at the funeral home. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222 www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

