Brawner, Lucille Mae

Brawner, Lucille Mae November 20, 1923 - July 10, 2020 Preceded in death by husband of 75 years, Jack. Survived by sons, Lee (Jana), Lynn (Karen); 6 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and other relatives. She was retired after 30 years from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Private Family Services. Memorials suggested to Omaha Home for Boys or Northstar Foundation. Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 westlawnhillcrest.com

