Brauckman, Mary Ann April 8, 1937 - January 11, 2020 Preceeded in death by Husband Dennis Sr., Sister: Judy Menke. Survived by Children: Lucinda Carroll, Omaha, Catherine Brauckman, Omaha, Richard and Myriam Brauckman, Cummings, GA., Dennis Jr. and Alice Brauckman, John's Creek, GA., Steven Brauckman, Omaha, Michael & Heather Brauckman, Chicago, IL. 9 Grandchildren, 3 Great Grandchildren, Sisters: Betty Jo Christiansen and Constance Sucre. Many Nieces, Nephews other relatives and friends. VISITATION: Friday, Jan. 17th, from 5-7, with Vigil Service at 7 Crosby Colonial Chapel. FUNERAL MASS: Saturday, Jan 18th, 10am at Mary Our Queen Catholic Church. Interment: Westlawn-Hillcrest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials suggested to Sienna Francis House or the Alzheimer's Association (act.alz.org). CROSBY BURKET SWANSON Colonial Chapel 11902 W. Center RD 402-333-7200 www.crosby-burket.com

