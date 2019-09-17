Branson, LeRoy Willard

Branson, LeRoy Willard August 10, 1930 - September 15, 2019 LeRoy Willard Branson, age 89, of Omaha, passed away in the loving arms of his family Sunday September 15, 2019. LeRoy was born August 10, 1930. He is preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Jacqueline Branson; two sons, Rick and Steve; two daughters, Lori and Lynn. LeRoy is survived by his loving children, Adena (Chuck) Peterson, Connie (Mark) Richter, Roiann Gravert; 11 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; many other relatives and friends. VISITATION: Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, from 5-7pm, at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, 10:30am, at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home, 5701 Center St., Omaha, NE 68106. Interment will follow at Westlawn Hillcrest Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorials to Kindred Hospice or St. John Vianney. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.westlawnhillcrest.com. Westlawn Hillcrest 5701 Center St., Omaha, NE 68108 402-556-2500 | www.WestlawnHillcrest.com

