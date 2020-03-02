Braniff, Thomas C., Sr. August 30, 1934 - February 29, 2020 Preceded in death by wife, Helen; parents, John and Rose Braniff; brothers, John and Raymond Braniff; and sister, Delores Krajeck. Survived by daughters, Judy McCoy (Fred), Rose Forrest, and Kim Lercara (Pete); son, Tom C. Braniff, Jr.; sister, Joann Andrews (Ed); grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great grandchildren. VISITATION: Wednesday 10-11am, with 11am FUNERAL SERVICE, all at West Center Chapel. Interment in Calvary. Memorials to a charity of your choice. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

