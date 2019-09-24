Braniff, Raymond June 30, 1938 - September 21, 2019 81 years, of Tekamah, NE. FUNERAL MASS: Wednesday, September 25, 2019, 10:30am, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Tekamah. VISITATION: Tuesday, 5-7pm, with family receiving friends at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. ROSARY will be held at 7pm. Visitation will also be held one hour prior to service. BURIAL: Tekamah Cemetery. Memorials to the family to be designated at a later date. PELAN FUNERAL SERVICES TEKAMAH Tekamah, NE | 402-374-1551 | pelanfuneralservices.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.