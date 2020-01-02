Brandt, Mary Beth Born: December 20, 1932, Omaha, NE. Died: December 25, 2019, Omaha, NE. Mary Beth, age 87 of Omaha, was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Elizabeth; her partner, M. Kaye Parnell; father, Arthur Frederick, Sr.; brothers, Arthur, Jr. and Robert; and sister, Jeannine Carmichael. Survived by her sister-in-law, Virginia Brandt of Prairie Village, KS; four nieces; nine nephews; and many grandnieces and grandnephews; all loving and all loved. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, January 4, 11am at Ft. Calhoun Presbyterian Church. There will be No Visitation. Inurnment is Private. Memorials are suggested to Ft. Calhoun Presbyterian Church, Guiding Eyes For The Blind (611 Granite Springs Road, Yorktown Heights, NY, 10598), or Nebraska Humane Society. SIEVERS-SPRICK FUNERAL HOME Ft. Calhoun, NE | 402-468-5678 | sieverssprickfuneralhome.com

