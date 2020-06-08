Brandquist, John Raymond II December 19, 1986 - June 5, 2020 John Raymond Brandquist II, age 33, of Elkhorn, NE went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 5, 2020. He was born on December 19, 1986. John is survived by his father, John (Melissa) Brandquist; mother, Kellie Fickel; siblings, Jacob, Taylor, Brea, and Samantha Brandquist; step-siblings, Elizabeth and Andrew Martinez; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. VISITATION: Tuesday, June 9, from 5-7pm at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home. CELEBRATION of LIFE: 10am Wednesday, June 10, at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home (5701 Center St. Omaha, NE 68106). Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at: www.westlawnhillcrest.com WESTLAWN HILLCREST FUNERAL HOME 5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 | www.westlawnhillcrest.com

