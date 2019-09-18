Brandon, Deborah J. Age 62 Of Fremont. Survived by daughter, Pamela Knapp of Fremont; five grandchildren; sisters, Carmen (Lowell) Carlson and Laura Long, both of Fremont; two brothers, and many nieces and nephews. Preceded by her husband, Joe; and daughter, Jennifer. FUNERAL: 10am Friday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont. Burial in Memorial Cemetery. VISITATION: Thursday, 3-8pm, with the family present 6-8pm, at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. Memorials to the donors choice. Online guestbook at www.Ludvigsenmortuary.com. LUDVIGSEN MORTUARY 1249 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE | 402-721-4440

