Brandenburg, Helen Ann

Brandenburg, Helen Ann August 29, 1935 - June 19, 2020 Age 84. Helen was born to the late Ted and Margaret (Keuter) Nuzum in Dunlap, IA. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Sharon Curry. Helen is survived by her husband, Carl R. Brandenburg; children, Mark (Michele) Brandenburg, and Scott (Lea) Brandenburg; sister, Mary (Ed) Osborn; brother, Paul Nuzum; three grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Micah, and Reagan; and a host of other family and friends. VISITATION: Monday, June 22, 5-7pm, Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday, June 23, 1pm also at the Funeral Home. Memorials directed to: The Heritage at Fox Run. HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 1221 N. 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51501 (712) 256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com

