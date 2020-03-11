Brandenburg, Garland R. July 26, 1941 - March 9, 2020 Garland R. Brandenburg, age 78, passed away March 9, 2020. He was born in Missouri Valley, IA on July 26, 1941 to the late Euel and Zelma (Taylor) Brandenburg. Garland proudly served his country in the National Guard and operated his own Little Debbie route for many years. Garland is survived by his wife of 56 years, Karen Brandenburg; children, Lisa Uhlenkamp, Rodney Brandenburg (Tia), Roger Brandenburg (Jill); brother, Carl Brandenburg (Helen); grandchildren, Jordan West (Wil), Amanda Gammell (Steven), Bailey Brandenburg (Josh Sindelar), Brody Brandenburg and Jackson Brandenburg; great-granddaughter, Emersyn Gammell; a host of other family and friends. VISITATION: Thursday, March 12, 2020, 5-7pm, with a Prayer Service at 7pm, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, 10:30am, at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 239 Frank Street, in Council Bluffs. Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will direct memorials. HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 1221 N. 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51501 (712) 256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com

