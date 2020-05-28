Braman, Angela (Silos) September 12, 1948 - May 25, 2020 Worked at Douglas County Health Department for 38 years. Preceded in death by parents, three sisters, and three brothers. Survived by husband, Boyd Braman; daughters, Raquel Regnier and Bridget (John) West; grandchildren, Darius (Kristina) Regnier, Nathan Corona, Ethan West, Aurora West and Cassius West; siblings, Alec (Sharon) Silos of Denver, Colorado and Patty (Joe) Thompson of North Platte, Nebraska; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members. VISITATION is open to the public and will be held at Crosby Colonial Chapel, 11902 West Center Road, Omaha, NE 68144 on Friday, May 29 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Memorials can be sent directly to the family. CROSBY BURKET SWANSON Colonial Chapel 11902 W. Center Rd 402-333-7200 www.crosby-burket.com

