Brainard, So Un Jo So Un (Jo) Brainard, 73, passed away surrounded by her family January 8, 2020. She was born February 24, 1946 in Hyon Chon Ri, South Korea. Jo was at peace having a fulfilling relationship with our Lord and Savior. Jo's adventurous spirit took her all over the world. She lived in Korea, Germany and the United States and bravely navigated each new home thriving in making connections and life-long friends everywhere she went. Always up for a trip, experience and a good time, Jo was guaranteed to bring the smiles and laughter. From karaoke in Korea, exploring the streets of Hong Kong, soaking in the hot springs, white water rafting in Oregon to singing along to a concert, she appreciated the opportunity. Friends and family will always remember Jo as a hard worker that had enduring energy and a desire to provide and care for others. Known for her mouthwatering cooking, she would spend days in the kitchen lovingly preparing a meal that her family devoured in 30 minutes. While Jo was successful in her own right from owning and managing multiple businesses to providing care and smiles for others in their final years, the job she was by far the proudest of was of being a mother. She loved each of her four children for their different and unique talents. While they are spread across the country and have varied career paths they carry many of their mom's best qualities in them as they demonstrate an unceasing work ethic, care for others, provide unconditional love and nurturing of their children and live life to the fullest! Jo is survived by her husband of 47 years, Greg Brainard. Her legacy includes her four children, Colin (Amanda) Brainard of Camas, Washington; Dave (Jenny) Brainard of Nashville, Tennessee; Rosemary (James) Venneman of Salt Lake City, Utah and Jerry (Hannah) Brainard of Papillion, Nebraska; and her 6 beloved grandchildren Kaden (13), Piper(9), Noah (10), Sullivan (2), Cooper (infant), Owen (infant); a sister, a brother and many nieces and nephews in S. Korea. A SERVICE of REMEMBRANCE will be held 11am, Saturday, February 22nd, at Korean Presbyterian Church of Omaha, 14015 Q St, Nebraska with a catered lunch following at the church. Those who wish to remember Jo in a special way may make gifts in her memory to Children's Hospital of Omaha.
