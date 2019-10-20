Brainard, Joan F. June 14, 1934 - October 16, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Robert and Elizabeth Prai; sister, Rosemary Prai. Survived by loving husband of 63 years, Ed Brainard; children, Pam (Scott) McCoppin and Kevin (Robin) Brainard; 5 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; sisters Betty (Robert) Rush and Roberta Sundquist; and extended family. Private Services were held for the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be be made to the family to dispurse. WESTLAWN HILLCREST FUNERAL HOME 5701 Center St. | 402-556-2500 www.westlawnhillcrest.com

