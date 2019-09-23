Bragg, Dean E. January 28, 1942 - September 21, 2019 Age 77 years of Omaha. Survived by wife of 56 years, Betty Bragg; daughter, Sara Freeman and husband Jeff; son, Kirk Bragg and wife Jennifer; grandchildren: Katelyn, Braxton, Alex, Bella, and Berkley; niece; nephew; other relatives and friends. VISITATION: Tuesday, September 24, from 5-7pm, with PRAYER SERVICE at 7pm, all at Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel). GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Wednesday, September 25, at 1:30pm at Cottonwood Cemetery in Burwell, NE. To leave condolences and for more details, visit: www.bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 St. 402-895-3400

