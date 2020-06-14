Brady, Sarah Jane Hargleroad November 9, 1944 - June 11, 2020 Age 75 of Omaha. Loving mother, grandmother and friend, passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday, June 11, 2020, surrounded by her family. Jane, the daughter of William B. and Marguerite Hargleroad, was born in Omaha. She attended Duchesne Academy and graduated from Westside High School in 1962. She married her High School sweetheart Michael Brady in 1964 and the couple, whose marriage ended in divorce, had 4 children -- Michael, Teri, Joe and Mark. Jane was a lifelong member of Christ the King Parish where she sang in the choir, was a lector, and volunteered at school. She was a member of Law Wives, the Junior League, and the Profit Minded Sisters and many other community organizations over the years. Jane was an entrepreneur before it was fashionable to be so, opening her first business, Drake's Salad Bar Restaurant, in 1982. She worked liked she lived with passion and intention. Several more businesses followed; Crabtree & Evelyn, Banbury Cross, Brady's (formerly Little Pete's), Village Toymaker and Category One. In 1990 she landed at US West Cellular / Verizon Wireless where she stayed for 22 years as the indirect account manager. After retirement she spent a couple of years at Pottery Barn and then found her new home at Mulhall's Nursery. She had found her happy place among the plants and people. The information desk was her domain and she found her new family among fellow employees. Family was everything to Jane - whether you were related by blood or just became family over time. It was very common to find "strays" at the Thanksgiving, Christmas or any holiday table. If you didn't have somewhere to go, you were always welcome. The 4th of July was always a bash at her house, blowing up the neighborhood was fun for all. I'm sure the police showed up a time or two. She was more generous than her means allowed but that never stopped her from helping anyone that needed it. She was the most faithful friend - a few of whom have been around for 70 years. Jane, Jo and Babs would tell stories about riding their horses all over the city of Omaha and the trouble that undoubtedly ensued. So many stories, so much laughter and quite a few tears along the way. She loved to host a gathering - for any reason - a birthday, a holiday, a Wednesday. Her home was always open to anyone that needed a safe place to rest, an understanding ear, or a glass of wine. One more for the ditch. Jane's grandchildren were her greatest joy. The 6 beautiful boys and 1 precious girl were the highlight of her days, always beaming as she spoke of them. She was known as "Granny" to her grandchildren and all of the other little ones in her life. She was an amazing grandmother, giving each child the perfect amount of love. Whether it was taking them on special trips, attending their school functions and sporting events, or just a sleepover at her house, the grandkids always knew they were adored by her. Swimming in the pool, jumping on the trampoline, digging in the dirt, making milkshakes, and playing in the rain; you could always do things at her house that you didn't get to do at home. Her love of music was gently forced on her grandchildren, as she just recently handed down her beloved Nana's guitar to the youngest. Jane was lovingly cared for in her home by her children, niece, and closest friends, who made this final journey as graceful and joyful as possible. Quality time with the grandkids, bedroom happy hours, visits from all of the nieces and nephews, a tree planting, morning coffee with her grandson, and being doted on by all, her final days were filled with stories, memories and laughter. She was preceded in death by her dear son, Michael Brady; and beloved sister, Kathryn Hargleroad Jacobson. She is survived by her children and grandchildren: Teri Brady Krohn of Omaha (Jackson, Griffin and Riley), Joseph Brady of Omaha, Mark and Shanda Brady of Scottsdale, AZ (Aidan and Cavan); and Amy Campbell of Washington D.C. (Matthew Brady and Kate Brady). In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you buy yourself a really nice bottle of wine, share a good meal with friends and family, and raise a glass to a wonderful person. Funeral Mass and Celebration of Life are being planned for late September. Details will be announced at a later date. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
